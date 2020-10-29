Short Interest in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Grows By 2,545.5%

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 2,545.5% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Dunxin Financial stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Dunxin Financial has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $2.20.

Dunxin Financial Company Profile

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors.

