Short Interest in Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Grows By 2,400.0%

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering drugs for the treatment of patients with severe genetic and skin disorders worldwide. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

