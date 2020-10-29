Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Cranswick (LON:CWK)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

CWK has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cranswick from GBX 3,760 ($49.12) to GBX 3,940 ($51.48) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,902 ($50.98).

LON CWK opened at GBX 3,200 ($41.81) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,521.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,629.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40. Cranswick has a 52 week low of GBX 2,688 ($35.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91). The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.18.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

