Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shore Bancshares stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. Shore Bancshares has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $131.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

