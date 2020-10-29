Shelly O’brien Sells 5,500 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) insider Shelly O’brien sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $456,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $76.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Envestnet Inc has a 12-month low of $45.53 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.64 and its 200 day moving average is $74.92.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ENV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Envestnet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Envestnet in the second quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter worth $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Envestnet by 29.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 312.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Envestnet by 8.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.