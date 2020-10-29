Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.97 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 102.85% and a negative return on equity of 126.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE:SHLX opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.66. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.