Shaw Communications (SJR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SJR opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62.

SJR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.94.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go Wi-Fi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, Wi-Fi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

