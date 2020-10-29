Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Jeffrey Flug Sells 50,000 Shares

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Jeffrey Flug sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $3,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE SHAK opened at $66.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.14. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -315.14 and a beta of 1.71. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $85.43.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.29 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $46.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

