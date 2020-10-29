Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Daniel Harris Meyer Sells 14,115 Shares

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 14,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $1,059,471.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,381.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Harris Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 8th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,756,750.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 69,974 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $4,535,014.94.

On Thursday, September 10th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $1,765,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 50,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $3,408,500.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $1,629,000.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 1,666 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $91,729.96.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,334 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $1,284,070.02.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,377,250.00.

SHAK stock opened at $66.18 on Thursday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $85.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.14 and a beta of 1.71.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $46.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

