Severfield plc (SFR.L) (LON:SFR) Shares Gap Up to $55.00

Severfield plc (SFR.L) (LON:SFR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.00, but opened at $57.00. Severfield plc (SFR.L) shares last traded at $55.13, with a volume of 9,358 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Severfield plc (SFR.L) in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.43. The company has a market cap of $174.12 million and a PE ratio of 8.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 62.05.

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

