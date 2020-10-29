Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SVC. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised Service Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.67.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.40. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 21.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 84.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 49,747 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust is a REIT which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

