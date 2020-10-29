Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of SRG stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $485.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Seritage Growth Properties has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $45.70.

In other news, CFO Brian Robert Dickman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.