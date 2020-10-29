Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $29.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MCRB. Jefferies Financial Group raised Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.50 to $27.50 in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.21.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $29.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 4.33. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 227.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

