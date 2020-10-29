Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Price Target Cut to $6.50 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SQNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $103.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 18.9% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,809,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,249,000 after acquiring an additional 446,412 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 109.6% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 174,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 91,432 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth $522,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth $460,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 59.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 184,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 69,268 shares during the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

