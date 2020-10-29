Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cowen raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.88.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $54.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 77.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $141,048.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,292,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $606,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,500 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,979,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,160,000 after acquiring an additional 223,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,395,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,245,000 after acquiring an additional 36,099 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 20.0% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,815,000 after acquiring an additional 482,283 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 19.0% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,304,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,801,000 after acquiring an additional 367,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.