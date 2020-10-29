Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $59.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Semtech continues to benefit from its solid momentum across Internet of Things, data center and mobile markets. The company’s strong performance in the industrial and communications markets continues to drive its top-line growth. Additionally, the company's product differentiation, operational flexibility and a specific focus on fast-growing segments and regions continue to be its key growth drivers. However, overall global demand environment in many of its end markets remained a major negative. Further, macro headwinds in China are concerns. Moreover, the seasonality in the consumer and data center markets are a matter of concern. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. “

SMTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Semtech from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Semtech from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.79.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Semtech has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $64.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $143.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,313,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 3,925 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,785. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

