Semler Scientific (SMLR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Semler Scientific to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 42.42% and a return on equity of 64.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 million. On average, analysts expect Semler Scientific to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SMLR opened at $57.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.82. Semler Scientific has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The company has a market cap of $380.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semler Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

