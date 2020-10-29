Select Interior Concepts (SIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Select Interior Concepts to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $125.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.70 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. On average, analysts expect Select Interior Concepts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Select Interior Concepts stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $171.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 3.00. Select Interior Concepts has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $11.83.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

