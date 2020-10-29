Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Shares Gap Up to $762.00

Shares of Secure Trust Bank Plc (LON:STB) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $762.00, but opened at $792.00. Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at $767.64, with a volume of 45,763 shares.

STB has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $118.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 648.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 728.63.

In other Secure Trust Bank news, insider Paul Myers bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 625 ($8.17) per share, for a total transaction of £12,500 ($16,331.33). Also, insider David McCreadie bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 630 ($8.23) per share, with a total value of £31,500 ($41,154.95).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

