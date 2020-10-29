SeaWorld Entertainment Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 16,097 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 220% compared to the average volume of 5,030 call options.
Shares of SEAS stock opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $36.96.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SEAS shares. CSFB upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.73.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
