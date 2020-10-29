SeaWorld Entertainment Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 16,097 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 220% compared to the average volume of 5,030 call options.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $36.96.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,508 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $205,528.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,083 shares of company stock worth $1,275,130. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SEAS shares. CSFB upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.73.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

