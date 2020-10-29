Sean Kiewiet Sells 4,481 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock

Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 4,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $13,129.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,096,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,690.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 20th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,957 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $8,664.01.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $30,300.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Sean Kiewiet sold 3,564 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $10,727.64.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $25,800.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $30,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $24,800.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,949 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $9,848.51.

On Monday, August 24th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,970 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $12,716.10.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $22,200.00.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $23,300.00.

PRTH stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. Priority Technology Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. The company has a market cap of $180.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $92.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Priority Technology Holdings will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Priority Technology stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 829.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 189,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,153 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.28% of Priority Technology worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

