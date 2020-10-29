Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) Given a €77.30 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.30 ($90.94) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G24 has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays set a €73.20 ($86.12) target price on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €72.86 ($85.72).

Shares of G24 stock opened at €70.20 ($82.59) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24. Scout24 AG has a 52 week low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 52 week high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a quick ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 18.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €75.29 and a 200-day moving average of €70.10.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

