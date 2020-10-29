Scotiabank Increases Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$61.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.58% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SLF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$48.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$55.50 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.77.
Shares of SLF stock opened at C$51.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.25. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$35.43 and a 1-year high of C$66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a current ratio of 103,789.00 and a quick ratio of 96,560.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$51.56.
In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.59, for a total value of C$1,534,142.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,697,305.73. Insiders sold 84,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,525,988 in the last ninety days.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.
Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.