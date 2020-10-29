Scotiabank Increases Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$61.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SLF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$48.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$55.50 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.77.

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$51.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.25. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$35.43 and a 1-year high of C$66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a current ratio of 103,789.00 and a quick ratio of 96,560.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$51.56.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$15.19 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 5.6334695 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.59, for a total value of C$1,534,142.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,697,305.73. Insiders sold 84,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,525,988 in the last ninety days.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

