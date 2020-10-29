Scotiabank Boosts Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target to $21.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its target price lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 90.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STZHF. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Stelco from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stelco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

OTCMKTS:STZHF opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. Stelco has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada and the United States. It provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

