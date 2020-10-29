Scorpion Minerals Limited (SCN.AX) (ASX:SCN) Insider Bronwyn Barnes Purchases 9,306,845 Shares

Scorpion Minerals Limited (SCN.AX) (ASX:SCN) insider Bronwyn Barnes bought 9,306,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$465,342.25 ($332,387.32).

About Scorpion Minerals Limited (SCN.AX)

Scorpion Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Australia. The company holds a 100% interest in Mt Mulcahy Copper Project located in the Murchison, Western Australia. It also has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Pharos Gold and Base Metals Project located in the Murchison, Western Australia.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpion Minerals Limited (SCN.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpion Minerals Limited (SCN.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.