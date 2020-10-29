Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRRK. BidaskClub cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 0.68. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 301.13% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,746,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,007,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 56,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 66,178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 138,313 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

