Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Given New $52.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SRRK. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of SRRK opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a negative net margin of 301.13%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter valued at $728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

