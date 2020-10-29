Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SBGSY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $24.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $26.26.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

