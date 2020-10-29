Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) Given a €8.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €4.80 ($5.65) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.17 ($8.43).

Shares of SHA opened at €5.07 ($5.96) on Monday. Schaeffler AG has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($19.69). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.21.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

