Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €6.00 ($7.06) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SHA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($8.59) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.17 ($8.43).

FRA:SHA opened at €5.07 ($5.96) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.21. Schaeffler AG has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

