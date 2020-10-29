SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was downgraded by Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SAP from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $162.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.
Shares of SAP stock opened at $108.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. SAP has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.04 and a 200-day moving average of $143.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 21,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 8,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 2,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
