SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was downgraded by Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SAP from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $162.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $108.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. SAP has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.04 and a 200-day moving average of $143.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SAP will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 21,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 8,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 2,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

