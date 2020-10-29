SAP (NYSE:SAP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAP. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.
SAP stock opened at $108.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.64. SAP has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The company has a market capitalization of $129.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in SAP in the second quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in SAP by 340.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SAP by 132.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.
About SAP
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
