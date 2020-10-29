SAP (NYSE:SAP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAP. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

SAP stock opened at $108.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.64. SAP has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The company has a market capitalization of $129.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in SAP in the second quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in SAP by 340.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SAP by 132.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

