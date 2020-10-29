SAP (NYSE:SAP) PT Lowered to $110.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SAP. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock opened at $108.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.64. SAP has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in SAP by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 21,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its position in SAP by 20.8% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 8,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in SAP by 12.6% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 2,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 2.6% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 64.9% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.