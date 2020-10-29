Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) (LON:SNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) (LON:SNN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 690 ($9.01).

SNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

In related news, insider Yves Stein purchased 5,000 shares of Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, with a total value of £29,000 ($37,888.69).

LON:SNN opened at GBX 609 ($7.96) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.35, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 628.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 640.42. The stock has a market cap of $911.45 million and a P/E ratio of 58.94. Sanne Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 760 ($9.93).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Sanne Group plc (SNN.L)’s payout ratio is 134.62%.

Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) Company Profile

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company operates through EMEA, Asia-Pacific & Mauritius, Channel Islands, and North America segments. It offers alternative asset services comprising private debt fund administration, capital markets, depositary, and loan agency and security trustee services to banks, insurance companies, and asset managers; real estate fund and corporate administration, real estate accounting, and complementary services; private equity fund administration, corporate administration, and portfolio monitoring services; and hedge fund administration services, as well as acts as an alternative investment fund manager.

