salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $254.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Salesforce is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Salesforce’s sustained focus on introducing more aligned products as per customer needs is driving its top-line. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. Furthermore, the recent acquisition of Tableau positions the company to be a leader in business analytics for actionable results in everything from operations to HR. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, stiff competition from Oracle and Microsoft is a concern. Besides, unfavorable currency fluctuations along with increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability.”

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.94.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $238.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.14, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.38.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.90, for a total transaction of $2,893,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,953,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,088,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.62, for a total transaction of $1,033,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at $9,735,727.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 751,328 shares of company stock worth $178,652,780 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on salesforce.com (CRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.