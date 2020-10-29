Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) (LON:SBRE) Shares Gap Up to $233.50

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) (LON:SBRE) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $233.50, but opened at $242.00. Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) shares last traded at $233.75, with a volume of 94,687 shares changing hands.

SBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) from GBX 263 ($3.44) to GBX 264 ($3.45) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 284 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $645.00 million and a PE ratio of 12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 252.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 267.18.

Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) (LON:SBRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported GBX 9.03 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, insider Andrew D. Pomfret acquired 37,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £99,036 ($129,391.17). Also, insider Adam Richard Westwood acquired 6,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £14,922.16 ($19,495.90). Insiders have bought a total of 43,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,425,802 over the last three months.

About Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) (LON:SBRE)

Sabre Insurance Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.