Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) (LON:SBRE) Shares Gap Up to $233.50

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) (LON:SBRE) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $233.50, but opened at $242.00. Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) shares last traded at $233.75, with a volume of 94,687 shares changing hands.
SBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) from GBX 263 ($3.44) to GBX 264 ($3.45) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 284 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $645.00 million and a PE ratio of 12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 252.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 267.18.
In related news, insider Andrew D. Pomfret acquired 37,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £99,036 ($129,391.17). Also, insider Adam Richard Westwood acquired 6,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £14,922.16 ($19,495.90). Insiders have bought a total of 43,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,425,802 over the last three months.
About Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) (LON:SBRE)
Sabre Insurance Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
