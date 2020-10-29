Ryan Pape Sells 8,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $210,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,402,176.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ryan Pape also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $215,600.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $206,720.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $192,000.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $191,200.00.

On Thursday, September 17th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $209,840.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $25.79 on Thursday. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $712.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in XPEL by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 40,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

