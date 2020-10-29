Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for L'Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of L'Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LRLCY. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of L'Oréal from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised L'Oréal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of L'Oréal in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised L'Oréal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded L'Oréal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. L'Oréal currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $65.04 on Monday. L'Oréal has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.48.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.