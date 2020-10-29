Royal Bank of Canada Increases Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $400.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $375.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.70% from the company’s current price.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Twilio from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.42.

TWLO stock opened at $296.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $341.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of -110.39 and a beta of 1.63.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $423,866.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $339,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $53,801,421. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,614 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,075,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,619,000 after acquiring an additional 803,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,012,000 after acquiring an additional 757,270 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 530,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,386,000 after acquiring an additional 488,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,947,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,621,455,000 after acquiring an additional 239,252 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

