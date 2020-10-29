Royal Bank of Canada Cuts AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $30.00

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on T. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.58.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in AT&T by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 2.9% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.