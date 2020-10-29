Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target to $17.00

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CADNF. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cascades from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC raised Cascades from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cascades from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cascades currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of CADNF stock opened at $12.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79. Cascades has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $12.81.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

