Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give SAP SE (SAP.F) (ETR:SAP) a €93.00 Price Target

SAP SE (SAP.F) (ETR:SAP) has been given a €93.00 ($109.41) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €136.86 ($161.02).

ETR SAP opened at €92.24 ($108.52) on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a 12 month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The stock has a market cap of $110.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €131.65 and its 200-day moving average price is €124.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.16.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

