Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) Trading Down 14.3%

Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) shares fell 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 133,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 134,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market cap of $1.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.

Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.28 million for the quarter.

Routemaster Capital Inc operates as a tier 2 investment issuer in Canada. It engages in the acquisition of equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies, private companies, or other entities. The company was formerly known as Rodinia Lithium Inc and changed its name to Routemaster Capital Inc in August 2016.

