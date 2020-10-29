Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Boqii (NYSE:BQ)

Analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Boqii (NYSE:BQ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 122.72% from the stock’s current price.

BQ opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. Boqii has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

Get Boqii alerts:

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.