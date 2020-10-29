Robert W. Baird Downgrades Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $178.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Varian Medical Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.55.

VAR opened at $172.41 on Wednesday. Varian Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $176.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.65.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.31, for a total value of $1,272,788.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,501.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $69,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,567.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,537 shares of company stock valued at $8,384,384. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 15.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,407,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

