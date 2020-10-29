Robert E. Farrell, Jr. Sells 1,760 Shares of Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $49,684.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41. Morphic Holding has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $806.92 million, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morphic Holding will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Morphic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 8,338.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 326.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 102.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 88.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 421.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.