Robert E. Farrell, Jr. Sells 1,760 Shares of Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $49,684.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:MORF opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41. Morphic Holding has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $806.92 million, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.95.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morphic Holding will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 8,338.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 326.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 102.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 88.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 421.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Morphic Company Profile
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
