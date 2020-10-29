Robert A. Sinnott Sells 318 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $26,947.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,083.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $80.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.77. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $92.26.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.
