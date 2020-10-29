Robert A. Sinnott Sells 318 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $26,947.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,083.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $80.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.77. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $92.26.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

USNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.