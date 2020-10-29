Riverfort Global Opportunities (LON:RGO) Shares Gap Down to $0.83

Riverfort Global Opportunities PLC (LON:RGO) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.83, but opened at $0.80. Riverfort Global Opportunities shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 9,584 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 million and a P/E ratio of 7.90.

Get Riverfort Global Opportunities alerts:

Riverfort Global Opportunities (LON:RGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX 0.08 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

RiverFort Global Opportunities plc invests in the natural resources sector in the United Kingdom. It invests in unlisted/pre IPO and listed companies. The company was incorporated in 1932 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Riverfort Global Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverfort Global Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.