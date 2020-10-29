Reviewing Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) and Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) and Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.9% of Pliant Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pliant Therapeutics and Syros Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pliant Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Syros Pharmaceuticals -1,114.79% -94.59% -49.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pliant Therapeutics and Syros Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pliant Therapeutics $57.05 million 12.92 -$630,000.00 N/A N/A Syros Pharmaceuticals $1.98 million 153.81 -$75.44 million ($1.88) -3.54

Pliant Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pliant Therapeutics and Syros Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pliant Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals 0 2 6 0 2.75

Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $43.33, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $15.57, indicating a potential upside of 133.98%. Given Syros Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Syros Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Pliant Therapeutics.

Summary

Pliant Therapeutics beats Syros Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for fibrotic diseases. The company focuses on tissue-specific integrin modulation and EMT inhibition fibrosis diseases in lungs, liver, muscle, kidney, skin, heart, and the gastrointestinal tract. Its pipeline includes PLN-74809, an inhibitor of aVß1/aVß6 for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis; and PLN-1474, an inhibitor of TGF-ß activation by the integrin aVß1 for the treatment of end-stage liver fibrosis in NASH. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors. It has target discovery, research collaboration, and option agreement with Incyte Corporation to identify therapeutic targets with a focus on myeloproliferative neoplasms; and a license agreement with TMRC Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of tamibarotene. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

