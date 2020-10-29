Reviewing Dunxin Financial (NYSE:DXF) & Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

Dunxin Financial (NYSE:DXF) and Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Dunxin Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of Canada Goose shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dunxin Financial has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canada Goose has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dunxin Financial and Canada Goose’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dunxin Financial $18.39 million 1.34 $4.13 million N/A N/A Canada Goose $720.34 million 5.03 $114.05 million $0.98 33.56

Canada Goose has higher revenue and earnings than Dunxin Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Dunxin Financial and Canada Goose’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dunxin Financial N/A N/A N/A Canada Goose 14.66% 28.48% 11.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dunxin Financial and Canada Goose, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dunxin Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Canada Goose 3 1 14 0 2.61

Canada Goose has a consensus price target of $36.31, indicating a potential upside of 10.41%. Given Canada Goose’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canada Goose is more favorable than Dunxin Financial.

Summary

Canada Goose beats Dunxin Financial on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dunxin Financial Company Profile

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors. The company was formerly known as China Xiniya Fashion Limited and changed its name to Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited in March 2018. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Wuhan, China.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons. As of March 29, 2020, it operated 20 retail stores. The company also sells its products through e-commerce, as well as wholesale partners and distributors. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

